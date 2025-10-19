MP News: Gwalior Sees ₹500 Crore Business On Dhanteras; Markets Buzz Till 3 AM

Gwalior Sees ₹500 Crore Business on Dhanteras; Markets Buzz Till 3 AM | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): This year, Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior witnessed massive festive business on Dhanteras, with trade crossing ₹500 crore by late Saturday night.

The Gold and Silver market saw a huge enthusiastic crowd despite the surge in the rates (Gold : ₹1,26,530 & Silver: ₹1,90,000), automobiles, electronics and real estate saw heavy crowds and record sales.

However, many buyers preferred lightweight jewelry and silver items, while the real estate sector also saw a strong boom with continuous property registrations throughout the day.

Shops remained open till 3 am, marking one of the busiest Dhanteras in recent years.

1500 police personnel deployed

FP Photo

To ensure safety during the festive rush, over 1,500 police personnel and officers were deployed across major markets, including Sarafa Bazaar at Maharaj Bada, Murar Sadar Bazaar and Kilagate.

SSP Dharmveer Singh personally inspected several areas to monitor the situation.

The police made extensive traffic and parking arrangements, preparing 15 temporary parking zones to avoid congestion.

FP Photo

For the first time, four-wheelers were seen entering the main Sarafa Bazaar area even at 8 pm due to smoother traffic management.

To prevent thefts and crowd-related crimes, the administration set up CCTV cameras, watchtowers, and police posts atop high-rise buildings.

Traders also installed their own cameras inside and outside shops, while police and market associations jointly monitored the main routes through 16 additional CCTV cameras.

CSP Kiran Ahirwar (Lashkar Division) said that strict security and traffic control measures were implemented across all marketplaces to ensure a safe and smooth Dhanteras celebration.