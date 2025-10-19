Govardhan Parv: A Celebration Of Coexistence With Nature And Holistic Development |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Annakoot Festival.

The series of Diwali celebrations conveys messages of good health, economic prosperity, family and societal harmony, and environment protection.

Govardhan Parv, which follows Diwali, symbolides ancient Indian tradition of reverence for nature, mountains, and protection of mother cow. This tradition is vividly represented by Lord Shri Krishna lifting Govardhan mountain on his finger.

The festival inspires the preservation and promotion of cattle wealth, which is crucial for India's rural economy and environmental conservation. It embodies an Indian worldview in which there is a balance between nature, animals, humans and divinity.

I am pleased to share that Govardhan Parv is being celebrated across the state. It is being observed in all districts in line with local rituals and cultural traditions.

During these celebrations, innovators in the fields of animal husbandry and dairy production will be felicitated. On this occasion, initiatives have been launched to connect people with the welfare schemes of animal husbandry, agriculture and co-operatives department and to promote rural livelihoods through expansion of milk production and Vrindavan Gram Scheme.

Govardhan Puja reinforces commitment to protect our environment.

We declared 2024-25 as the Year of Cow Protection and Promotion. We are working to double the income of livestock-rearing farmers. Madhya Pradesh currently contributes 9% to the country's milk production and our goal is to increase this to 20%.

I am satisfied to state that Madhya Pradesh government is committed to cow-rearing and protection. I am happy to share that under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s first modern and self-reliant cow shelter with a compressed biogas plant has been established in Gwalior.

It is a matter of pride that there are 2,900 cow shelters in Madhya Pradesh benefiting farmers and livestock owners.

I am pleased that under the guidance of our Prime Minister, the Madhya Pradesh government is dedicated to Gau Seva, organic farming, and dairy development to make rural India self-reliant.

(Authored by CM Mohan Yadav)