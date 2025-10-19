 MP News: Collectors Must Act Swiftly On Sensitive Incidents, Ensure Visible Police Presence, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: Collectors Must Act Swiftly On Sensitive Incidents, Ensure Visible Police Presence, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed Collectors to take prompt cognizance of sensitive incidents and immediately inform in-charge ministers, local MPs, and MLAs about the situation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
MP News: Collectors Must Act Swiftly On Sensitive Incidents, Ensure Visible Police Presence, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed Collectors to take prompt cognizance of sensitive incidents and immediately inform in-charge ministers, local MPs, and MLAs about the situation. He said police presence should be visible on the ground so that people feel secure.

The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting virtually from Samatva Bhawan at CM House on Sunday. The meeting was attended by MPs, MLAs, Collectors and Superintendents of Police.

Yadav instructed that police deployment be ensured in densely populated areas and at busy crossings. He also asked Collectors to stay alert regarding misleading information or rumours and to maintain constant coordination with local representatives.

CM urges leaders to celebrate Diwali with deprived sections

The Chief Minister asked elected representatives to visit old age homes, poor settlements and orphanages to celebrate Diwali with the underprivileged.

He directed that Govardhan Puja be celebrated with enthusiasm at public places across all districts on October 21 and 22. He said that the GST Utsav programmes will continue till December 25, and Collectors and public representatives should coordinate to ensure active participation.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal and state organisation secretary Hitanand Sharma were also present at the meeting.

