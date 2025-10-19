Bhopal News: Avoid Home Remedies After Diwali Burns, Advises AIIMS | AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has issued a safety advisory for Diwali, urging people not to apply home remedies such as paste, toothpaste or ghee in case of burns or injuries.

The advisory states that cold water should be poured immediately on the affected area and medical help sought without delay. For minor burns, the area should be rinsed with cold water for 10 to 15 minutes, followed by the application of aloe vera gel or a mild saline or antiseptic solution.

Dr Bhavana Sharma, Head of Ophthalmology at AIIMS Bhopal, said that if dust, particles or parts of firecrackers enter the eye, one should rinse gently with clean water and avoid rubbing, as it can worsen the injury. In cases of severe pain, blurred vision or bleeding, the eye should be covered with a clean cloth and an eye specialist consulted immediately.

Dr Prashansa Jaiswal advised people to avoid direct contact with smoke and firecracker residue. After coming indoors, they should wash their face and exposed skin with a mild cleanser and apply a light moisturizer.

Dr Yogesh Kumar Niwariya suggested limiting sweets and fried foods during the festive season, warning that excess sugar and trans fats can raise blood sugar and cholesterol, increasing heart risks. Those with high blood pressure should consume salt and similar foods sparingly. He advised choosing dry fruits, roasted snacks, and homemade dishes with less sugar for healthier celebrations.