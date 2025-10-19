 MP News: Women Constables May Get Posting In Home District
HomeBhopalMP News: Women Constables May Get Posting In Home District

After getting feedback from the women constables posted in police stations and in offices across the police headquarters have prepared a proposal to post these constables to their home districts, said officials

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Women Constables May Get Posting In Home District | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After getting feedback from the women constables posted in police stations and in offices across the police headquarters have prepared a proposal to post these constables to their home districts, said officials.

In the month of September in state level advisory committee meeting the issue was came in which the police officials came to know the problems of the women constables posted in the districts.

Maximum number of women constables are demanding to get the posting in their home districts.

The proposal has been sent to the administration section, after getting approval from the PHQ, it is will be sent to the home department and after the decision will be implemented.

If it is happened, the law will be going to change after 70 years.

DIG Satyendra Shukla said that the proposal is consideration and the officials are discussing the points carefully, after the final discussion the decision will be taken accordingly.

article-image

The Home District

According to the police force manual, the home district is said to the district which the candidate fills in its application while getting the job. And according to rule no one is permitted to get posted in its home district.

In male case one can change its district, but the process is long and complicated.

But in case of a women, after their marriage, their home districts changes.

In the state around 8500 women constables are working in the full strength of 1.6 lakh.

