Overheard In Bhopal: Happy With Poll Duty, Unhappy With Posting And Difficult Times | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Angry with govt

A principal secretary-rank officer is said to be angry with the government. The officer is in the loop line for a long time. Whenever the government releases a transfer list, his hope for posting in an important department rekindles. A few days ago, an officer told the principal secretary to prepare some documents. The officer worked hard to prepare the documents, but there was an error, because of which a campaign was run against the head of state on social media across the country. The mistake enraged the head of state. This is the reason that although the government is issuing the transfer list, the officer is not getting any important department. Now, the PS is angry because the reason behind depriving him of an important department is unknown to him. The senior officer has a soft corner towards this officer, but he is unable to do anything to help the PS. It is heard that Sahib has again been assured of posting in an important department.

Happy with poll duty

The officers are not generally happy with the election duty. Moreover, when an officer becomes senior and heads a department, he is averse to doing it. On the contrary, an officer is delighted with the poll duty. Instead of Bihar, Sahib wanted to become an election observer in a northeast state where a byelection is taking place, but he could not translate it into reality, despite his best efforts. Afterwards, Sahib got himself posted in an important town in Bihar for election duty. In fact, Sahib does not enjoy working in the department he handles. The officer made efforts to leave the department, but the success eluded him, so a month-long trip to another state in the name of election duty has delighted him. This was the reason that he was keen to go to the northeast state, where he would have had a chance to visit different places for a month. As the officers have been sent to Bihar, the functioning of many important departments will remain suspended for a month.

Difficult times

Hard times may take a man to a road where he is sure to stumble. So goes the saying. This adage is apt to describe the situation that an IAS officer is in these days. An officer has been removed from his place of posting in connection with an incident in the state, which raised dust across the country. It has not been long since the officer joined the department, but the axe fell on him. In fact, luck did not favour this officer; otherwise, he would have been transferred from the department where the irregularity took place. The government was sending him to a district as a collector. But because the officer was not keen on accepting the collectorship, he stopped the transfer through his clout. Another reason for not accepting the collectorship was that, being on the verge of retirement, Sahib wanted to relinquish his office peacefully from the state capital. Moreover, since the district where he was being posted was controversial, he did not intend to go there. Now, people in the corridors of power say had the officer not stopped the transfer, he would not have been without work and defamed in the case.

Hero or zero?

An IAS officer made all efforts to become a hero in the much-discussed incident in the state. Sahib got it published that because of his wisdom, he had taken a decision on the matter in the district before the government’s fiat over the issue came in. The officer made a mistake when he said a lot of pressure had been exerted on him to keep away from taking the decision. He also said he had received several phone calls from different people asking him not to take the decision. The statement has put the officer in trouble. Now, some people in the corridors of power want to know from him about those persons that had asked him not to take the decision. Sahib is, however, unable to tell the name of any person who might have pressured him. What came to light was that whatever the officer had said about the incident was wrong. Another charge against the officer was that he had acted to stop the incident. The officer may have tried to find an opportunity to become a hero, but he proved wrong. But the story does not end: there are reports that a senior officer in Bhopal was behind the decision that was taking credit for.

Unhappy with posting

An IAS officer had to wait for a long time to join the department where he was posted. He was transferred in place of a female officer in a department in the state capital. Sahib was relieved from the department where he was working, but he was stopped from joining the new place of posting. The female officer did not want to take over the new position. A senior officer helped her in this regard. But his efforts to stop the transfer came to nought because Bade Sahib was against it. The woman officer was relieved from the department after a long time, and then, the officer could assume duty. Both officers wanted to go to districts as collectors. Sahib wanted to go to an important district. Similarly, the woman officer wanted to take the collectorship of a district. So, the woman officer is not happy with her posting.

Strengthening publicity

The government wants to strengthen the media management after the Chhindwara tragedy, for which it plans to appoint a police officer to the publicity department. The officer is considered close to the head of state, and both have a fine rapport. In fact, the officer is on fine terms with everyone. Against this backdrop, the government is planning to put him on publicity work. There are reports that the officer is keen to take up the assignment. A police officer has already worked in the department. He, too, was acquainted with the working of the media. Besides, there are no technical problems in appointing him. The only problem is that the officer is posted in an important position. So, if he is brought to the publicity department, another officer is required to be sent to the place now headed by him.