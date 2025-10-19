MP News: Bihar Polls To Hit Work Of Revenue, WCD, Health, Labour Departments |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bihar election will affect the functioning of several departments in Madhya Pradesh.

Eight officials have managed to get their election duties cancelled, and many others, sent there as election observers, will resume their regular work next month.

The Election Commission generally seeks the names of officers from the state’s Personnel Department to appoint them as observers. But this time, the Commission directly assigned the duties and sent the list to the state government.

Principal Secretary of Public Health Engineering P Narhari, School Education Secretary Sanjay Goyal, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Commissioner Swatantra Kumar Singh, Handloom Director Madan Vibheeshan, Road Development Corporation MD Bharat Yadav, Power Management Company MD Avinash Lavania, Mandi Board Commissioner Kumar Purushottam, and officer on Central Deputation Preeti Mathur have their election duties cancelled. They had to make efforts to get their duties cancelled.

In their place, Dilip Kapse, Amanbir Singh, Neha Marwaha, Kailash Wankhede, Mayank Agarwal, and Mohit Bundas have been appointed as observers.

Meanwhile, several senior officials, including Revenue Department Principal Secretary Vivek Porwal, Principal Secretary of Social Justice Sonali Vyagandkar, Labour Secretary R. Raghuraj, WCD Secretary GV Rashmi, Health Commissioner Tarun Rathi, Housing Board Commissioner Rahul Fating Haridas, IG Registration Amit Tomar, and Agriculture Director Ajay Gupta, among others, are still engaged in election duty.

Consequently, the work in their departments is bound to be affected.

Although temporary charge has been given to other officers in their absence, only routine and essential tasks are expected to be carried out in this period.