Bhopal Sees Surge In Murders, 29 Reported This Year So Far | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is witnessing a disturbing rise in murder cases, with 29 incidents reported so far this year, a figure significantly higher than the average of the past year during which 32 cases of murder were reported from January 1 to November 30.

The surge has raised serious questions over the city’s security arrangements and law and order situation.

Police records reveal that most of these killings were fallout of property disputes, personal rivalries, alcoholism, love affairs, and trivial quarrels. In many cases, the accused and victims already knew each other, indicating that personal tensions are increasingly turning into violent confrontations and even resulting in murders.

What is more alarming is that the crimes are not limited to old Bhopal or its outskirts. Rural areas like Eintkhedi, Gunga, Sukhi Sewania, Bilkhiriya and Berasia, along with urban localities such as Kolar, Shahpura, and Aishbagh, have all reported incidents, showing that no part of the city is immune to violence.

Data suggests that the situation worsened after June, with nearly half of the cases (14 out of 29) recorded in just the last two months.

While police claim swift action in most cases, including arrests of the accused, the pace of murders has not slowed down. Most killings have occurred due to personal disputes and police have acted promptly in making arrests, said Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra.

Murder cases

Govindpura

Aug 7, Woman attacked with boiling oil, dies at hospital

Jul 11, Youth stabbed to death in park

Jan 29, Head of a man smashed, body dumped in drain

Gautam Nagar:

May 10, Man stabbed over denial of money for liquor

Feb 24, Man bludgeoned to death

Feb 13, Man kills brother-in-law killed over one-sided love with his wife

Misrod:

Jun 2, Man beaten to death on suspicion of liquor smuggling

Jan 30, CRPF jawan shot wife dead

Ashoka Garden

Jun 22, Man mowed down under e-rickshaw, body dumped in drain

Jan 8, Factory worker stabbed to death over petty issue

Kolar

Jul 27, Youth stabbed to death in petty dispute

Jul 25, Youth stabbed to death over old rivalry

Bagsevania-- Aug 4, Man killed by friend under influence of alcohol

Ayodhya Nagar-- Aug 6, Youth stabbed to death at petrol pump

Arera Hills-- May 26, Youth kills brother over new clothes

Nishatpura-- Jan 11, Contractor and his brother stabbed to death by neighbours

Khajuri Sadak—May 10, Man attacked with rod in restaurant

Talaiya-- Mar 16, Youth killed by transgenders

Hanumanganj-- Jun 22, Youth stabbed to death during religious procession

Bajaria-- Jun 29, Man slit live-in partner’s throat, body stuffed in sack

Kamla Nagar-- May 19, Murder over love affair, body dumped in pond

Shahpura, -- Mar 21, Dermatologist kills wife through anesthesia overdose

Chhola Mandir--Jun 28, Youth shot dead in old rivalry

Murder in rural areas

Bilkhiriya—Aug 16, B.Tech student stabbed to death by unknown assailants

Berasia—August 10, man hacks wife to death

Sukhi Sewania—July 3, Contractor murdered by his employees, body left in car

Gunga—June 25, Man killed by brother over property dispute

Gunga—June 15, Man kills youth in an inebriated state

Eitkhedi—April 23, man kills pregnant wife