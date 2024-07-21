Indore: 'Guru Purnima To Be Celebrated In All Schools, Colleges In MP Every Year,' Says CM Mohan Yadav | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Sunday that Guru Purnima will be celebrated annually in all schools and colleges in the state.

He made this announcement while addressing a programme organised on the occasion of Guru Purnima at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore.

"Gurus is someone who takes his disciples from darkness to light. Respecting Guru and guru-shishya parampara is an integral part of Indian culture. Therefore, from now on, this auspicious festival of Guru Purnima will be celebrated in all schools and colleges in the state every year," the CM said.

Explaining the importance of the guru-shishya tradition, Yadav said highlighted how ours teachers provide both knowledge and education to us. Also, they teach us to stand up against injustice and wrongdoing.

The chief minister honored teachers and former vice-chancellors during the event.

CM inaugurates Kanwar Yatra in Indore

Along with addressing a programme at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, CM Yadav also inaugurated the 'Bhavya Baneshwari Kanwar Yatra' of Lord Shiv in Indore.

He said, “Bam-Bam Bhole...Bam-Bam Bhole...

Today I had the privilege of inaugurating the holy 'Bhavya Baneshwari Kanwar Yatra' of Lord Bholenath in Indore. I heartily congratulate fellow MLA Golu Shukla, a devotee of Devadhidev Mahadev, for this pious work of serving the Kanwariyas.”