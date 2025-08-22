 Indore: Beggars Back In Beggar-Free City!
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Beggars Back In Beggar-Free City!

Indore: Beggars Back In Beggar-Free City!

A child was spotted begging on Thursday near Jail Road , highlighting the challenge to “beggar-free city” status declared just last month

Mahima KesharwaniUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Beggars Back In Beggar-Free City! | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Barely a month after Indore was recognised by the World Bank as a “beggar-free city”, beggars have begun reappearing across prominent areas of the city.

Collector Asheesh Singh had proudly declared on 3 July that the city had eliminated begging through sustained campaigns and rehabilitation drives, reducing nearly 5,000 beggars, including 500 children, to zero presence on streets.

Read Also
WATCH: Bhopal Municipal Corporation's 'Kachra Cafe,' Encourages Residents To Trade Waste For Art,...
article-image

However, the situation has changed since responsibility for the campaign got transferred from PRAWES to the Women and Child Development Department three months ago. Led by officer Dinesh Mishra, the department is now facing criticism as beggars are again visible near major temples, Airport Road, Jail Road, MIG and other localities.

Mishra defended the situation, claiming these were “seasonal beggars” who migrate from other states during festive months and often stay until winter. “They are largely unaware of Indore’s rules, but our team is working to shift them to rehabilitation centres,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Option Entry Portal Open; Here's How To Access
KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Option Entry Portal Open; Here's How To Access
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

To strengthen the response, District Programme Officer (DPO) Ranish Sinha convened a meeting on Thursday, forming two additional teams to identify and rehabilitate beggars, raising the total to four. Officials emphasised that efforts are ongoing to ensure no child returns to begging and that livelihood alternatives are made available.

The contrast between global recognition and ground realities has stirred debate in the city. While Indore still leads nationally under the Union Ministry’s Bhiksha Vriti Mukta Bharat pilot project, the visible resurgence of beggars poses a pressing challenge.

For now, officials are racing against time to safeguard Indore’s “begging-free” image and address the renewed influx before the festive season peaks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Katni To Host Madhya Pradesh Mining Conclave 2.0 On August 23

Katni To Host Madhya Pradesh Mining Conclave 2.0 On August 23

Indore: Palki Yatra To Be Taken Out Under Ahilya Utsav On August 22

Indore: Palki Yatra To Be Taken Out Under Ahilya Utsav On August 22

International Senior Citizens Day: Elderly Honoured At Sneh Dham In Indore

International Senior Citizens Day: Elderly Honoured At Sneh Dham In Indore

IIT-Indore Records 112% Surge In Patent Filings In 2024–25 For Deep-Tech Research, Innovation &...

IIT-Indore Records 112% Surge In Patent Filings In 2024–25 For Deep-Tech Research, Innovation &...

Madhya Pradesh August 22 2025, Weather Update: State On Rain Alert; Heavy Showers To Lash Several...

Madhya Pradesh August 22 2025, Weather Update: State On Rain Alert; Heavy Showers To Lash Several...