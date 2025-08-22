Indore: Beggars Back In Beggar-Free City! | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Barely a month after Indore was recognised by the World Bank as a “beggar-free city”, beggars have begun reappearing across prominent areas of the city.

Collector Asheesh Singh had proudly declared on 3 July that the city had eliminated begging through sustained campaigns and rehabilitation drives, reducing nearly 5,000 beggars, including 500 children, to zero presence on streets.

However, the situation has changed since responsibility for the campaign got transferred from PRAWES to the Women and Child Development Department three months ago. Led by officer Dinesh Mishra, the department is now facing criticism as beggars are again visible near major temples, Airport Road, Jail Road, MIG and other localities.

Mishra defended the situation, claiming these were “seasonal beggars” who migrate from other states during festive months and often stay until winter. “They are largely unaware of Indore’s rules, but our team is working to shift them to rehabilitation centres,” he said.

To strengthen the response, District Programme Officer (DPO) Ranish Sinha convened a meeting on Thursday, forming two additional teams to identify and rehabilitate beggars, raising the total to four. Officials emphasised that efforts are ongoing to ensure no child returns to begging and that livelihood alternatives are made available.

The contrast between global recognition and ground realities has stirred debate in the city. While Indore still leads nationally under the Union Ministry’s Bhiksha Vriti Mukta Bharat pilot project, the visible resurgence of beggars poses a pressing challenge.

For now, officials are racing against time to safeguard Indore’s “begging-free” image and address the renewed influx before the festive season peaks.