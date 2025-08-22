Indore's Unique Tribute: 20-Foot Ganeshas, Spice Decor And Lotus Seeds | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the scent of wet clay fills the air and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” echo through narrow lanes, Indore stands wrapped in devotion. In the soft hum of spinning wheels and the steady hands of sculptors, Lord Ganesha is slowly taking form—eyes closed in calm, arms open in blessing.

At just one massive pandal, over 500 idols are being lovingly shaped, each carrying the hope and prayers of the faithful. And this is just one of ten such vibrant centres across the city, where tradition meets artistry, and the divine is moulded by human hands.

These idols—ranging from modest 3-foot creations to towering 20-foot marvels—are being prepared to journey from Indore to Ujjain, where they will take their place in temples, street pandals, and city squares for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Spice and Scent at Harsiddhi Temple

Among the most remarkable idols this year is one being sent to the Harsiddhi Temple in Ujjain. Standing at 20 feet tall, it is being adorned with 1 quintal of laung (cloves) and 30 kilograms of elaichi (cardamom)—a fragrant, sacred offering believed to invite divine presence.

“This idol is not just about its size—it’s about the energy it carries,” says Rahul Pal, the lead artisan. “Cloves and cardamom are not just decorative—they bring purity, fragrance, and devotion.”

Lotus Ganesha to bloom at Mahakal Square

Another creation being sent to Ujjain is being made with 125 kilograms of kamal gatte (lotus seeds) that would be installed at Mahakal Square. Symbolic of purity and rebirth, the seeds are expected to bloom into real lotus flowers after immersion—turning the divine into something living and lasting. “We’ve used materials that return something to nature,” explains Sandeep Pal, Rahul’s brother and fellow artist. “It’s not just biodegradable—it’s regenerative.”

Artistry rooted in Bengal

To achieve lifelike detail, the Pal brothers, part of the Pal Murtikar Bengali artisan community, have brought in 500 kilograms of soil from Bengal—a traditional choice known for giving finer finish, especially to the face.

“Bengal soil gives a smoother finish and better definition,” says Rahul. “For the face of Lord Ganesha, that grace is everything.”

Idols with a message

This year’s celebrations are not just about devotion—they're also about awareness. One idol, themed “Operation Sindoor,” honours divine feminine power. Another, the “Helmet Awareness Ganesha,” carries a timely message about road safety, especially during processions.