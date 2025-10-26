MP News: 35-Year-Old International Ju-Jitsu Player Hangs Self In Dewas; No Suicide Note Recovered, Probe On |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): An international Ju-Jitsu player and martial arts coach Rohini Kalam, 35-year-old, allegedly hanged herself in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, on Saturday.

The deceased was a resident of Arjun Nagar, Radhaganj. According to reports, Rohini worked as a martial arts coach at a private school in Ashta.

She was the General Secretary of Ju-Jitsu Association of Madhya Pradesh and Women's Athlete Commissioner of Ju-Jitsu Association of India. She had returned home to Dewas only a day earlier.

According to family members, she was completely normal on Sunday morning. After breakfast, she received a phone call, after which she went into her room and locked the door from inside.

When she did not come out for a long time, her younger sister broke the door open with a crowbar and found Rohini hanging.

No suicide note recovered

Rohini represented India and won a bronze medal at the International Jujitsu Competition held in Abu Dhabi last year. She had also recently undergone surgery for a tumor in her stomach.

The reason for the suicide is not yet known as no suicide note was found. Upon receiving information about the incident, BNP police arrived at the scene and the body was sent to the district hospital for a postmortem. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.