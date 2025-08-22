Indore Municipal Corporation Inks Pact For Sustainable Housing Programme | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, already celebrated as India’s cleanest city, has taken a step towards becoming a global model of sustainable urban development.

On Thursday, Indore Municipal Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Action for Climate Change Council (UNACCC) to implement a Sustainable Housing Programme.

The agreement, signed by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and UNACCC director-general Dr Shrikant K Panigrahi, will provide net-zero housing for BPL and low-income families. This initiative is expected to reduce energy and fuel consumption by up to 30 percent.

The event was attended by figures like including former Union minister Suresh Prabhu (virtually), Madhya Pradesh Safai Karamchari Commission chairman Pratap Karosiya, UNACCC founder chairman Dr Rajat Sharma, KRC head Dr Lata Suresh, retired DGP Anil Pratham, former IAS Ajay Mishra, municipal commissioner Shivam Verma and others.

Bhargav said Indore is moving beyond cleanliness into a new era of digital, clean, green and solar city initiatives, with the long-term vision of making Indore net zero by 2045 and 2070. He emphasised the importance of preparing a practical roadmap through collective brainstorming, rather than limiting discussions to words.

Panigrahi praised Indore’s consistent achievements in cleanliness, noting that the city has turned sanitation into a culture and lifestyle, setting an example for the world. He said UNACCC aims to replicate this sustainable model across Europe, Africa and the Gulf nations, citing global leaders in sustainability such as Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Oslo, and Vancouver.

Prabhu lauded Indore’s initiatives, especially its work with waste-pickers, and remarked that cities are remembered for their environment, transport, and sanitation. “Indore is India’s number one clean city and a role model for sustainable urban development,” he said.

Verma highlighted Indore’s innovations in waste management, air quality improvement, and citizen participation. “It is the people of Indore who keep the city clean,” he said, adding that collective awareness and community involvement remain the backbone of the city’s success.