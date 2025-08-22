 International Senior Citizens Day: Elderly Honoured At Sneh Dham In Indore
On the occasion of International Senior Citizens Day, a special felicitation programme was organised at Sneh Dham

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
International Senior Citizens Day: Elderly Honoured At Sneh Dham In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of International Senior Citizens Day, a special felicitation programme was organised at Sneh Dham, the dedicated residential complex for senior citizens located in Scheme No 134 of the Development Authority.

Chief executive officer of the Authority, RP Ahirwar, visited the campus, met the elderly residents, inquired about their well-being and honoured them on this special day.

He also interacted with the senior citizens to understand their experiences and the facilities provided at Sneh Dham. The residents warmly shared their thoughts and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

He emphasized that the objective of Sneh Dham was not only to provide a place to live but also to create an environment where senior citizens could lead a life of self-reliance, dignity and active engagement.

To ensure continuous improvement in services, a special committee has also been formed which regularly reviews the facilities and shares suggestions for enhancing the living experience of residents.

