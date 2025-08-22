Indore: Palki Yatra To Be Taken Out Under Ahilya Utsav On August 22

Indore: Palki Yatra To Be Taken Out Under Ahilya Utsav Today | Devi Ahilya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand palki yatra will be taken out on Friday on the occasion of the 230th death anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Later in the evening, a felicitation programme will be organised.

The palanquin procession of Devi Ahilyabai will be taken out with full dignity, reverence and traditional pomp and show. Many events will be held in the morning, including garlanding of her statue, under the aegis of Devi Ahilya Utsav Samiti.

Shankaracharya Swami Gyananand Tirtha of Bhanpura Math is coming to the city to participate in the Devi Ahilya Punya Smaran Samaroh. He will garland the statue of Devi Ahilya at Rajwada at 8 AM and participate as the chief guest in the Samman Samaroh and palki yatra to be taken out from Gandhi Hall in the afternoon.

Chairman of Devi Ahilya Utsav Samiti and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and palki yatra convenor MP Shankar Lalwani informed that on Friday, garlands would be offered at the statue of Devi Ahilya at 8 AM. At 10 AM, Rudrabhishek would be organized at Indreshwar Mahadev Temple at Pandharinath Square.

As per executive chairman of the committee Ashok Daga and secretary Sharayu Waghmare, MP Shankar Lalwani, cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsi Silavat, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, MLAs and senior citizens will attend the garlanding of Devi Ahilya’s statue.