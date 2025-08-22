IMC Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders FIR As Corporator Gets Illegal Signboards Installed

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders FIR As Corporator Gets Illegal Signboards Installed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh controversy erupted in the Chandan Nagar area after unauthorized signboards bearing religious names were allegedly installed without the approval of the Indore Municipal Corporation.

The matter surfaced when images of the boards went viral on social media, prompting strong political reactions and immediate administrative action.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav confirmed that the signboards were put up without official sanction by local corporator Fatma Rafiq Khan. He termed the act unconstitutional and ordered the removal of all such boards.

“An FIR will be lodged against the corporator and strict action will follow against anyone indulging in such unconstitutional practices,” Bhargav said.

The issue drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, particularly Akash Vijayvargiya, son of minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Akash wrote to the municipal commissioner demanding the immediate removal of the boards and reinstatement of the original street names. He warned of a mass agitation if swift action was not taken.

“Streets in Chandan Nagar have been renamed on religious lines. This cannot be tolerated. Not only should the unauthorized boards be removed but officials complicit in this act must also face strict punishment,” Akash said in a press conference. BJP workers further demanded that ward-level staff involved in the process should also face FIRs.

After love jihad, now land jihad has begun: Min

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya described the controversy as a “serious issue” and alleged that such acts were part of a larger conspiracy. “After love jihad, now land jihad has begun.

This must be taken very seriously,” he said, while also linking the matter to alleged foreign funding and the activities of absconding accused Anwar Qadri, whom he accused of forcing Hindu families to migrate from certain areas.

Corporator’s family denies involvement

Amid rising political heat, corporator Fatma Rafiq Khan’s husband released a video statement denying any wrongdoing. He claimed the names were traditional and that the boards had been put up by the IMC itself. “There is no interference from the corporator in this matter,” he said.

The controversy continues to stir political debate in the city, particularly as Chandan Nagar falls in the constituency of Vijayvargiya.

