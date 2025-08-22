 Indore's Super Specialty Hospital To Start Evening OPDs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore's Super Specialty Hospital To Start Evening OPDs

Indore's Super Specialty Hospital To Start Evening OPDs

The decision was announced by Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Government Medical College

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
Indore's Super Specialty Hospital To Start Evening OPDs | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move to enhance healthcare services and ease the burden on patients, Super Specialty Hospital (SS Hospital) will soon begin evening OPD services.

The decision was announced by Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Government Medical College, during a review meeting held on Thursday.

The Super Specialty Hospital, where doctors from several specialised departments such as Neurology, Urology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, and Plastic Surgery provide treatment, currently runs OPDs in the morning at its premises.

However, the lack of evening consultation hours has often caused inconvenience to patients, especially those traveling from distant areas.

FPJ Shorts
'Ghar Se Uthwa Lungi': Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Warns Trolls After Meeting Chirag Paswan; See PHOTO
'Ghar Se Uthwa Lungi': Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Warns Trolls After Meeting Chirag Paswan; See PHOTO
Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed From Venue
Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed From Venue
India Shielded From US Tariff Hike By Strong Domestic Market
India Shielded From US Tariff Hike By Strong Domestic Market
Correct Errors In Old Tax Returns, Know - Who Can File ITR-U Form & By When | All You Need to Know
Correct Errors In Old Tax Returns, Know - Who Can File ITR-U Form & By When | All You Need to Know
Read Also
Bhopal To Get 40-Year Development Push: Lays CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

Dr Ghanghoria said the decision to launch evening OPDs was taken with the aim of expanding efficiency and accessibility. “Our goal is to ensure that patients, particularly from poor and marginalised sections, get timely treatment, availability of medicines, and access to specialists without long delays,” he stated.

He also directed hospital authorities to repair non-functional machines, improve patient amenities, strengthen medical supplies, and maintain discipline in patient care. Stressing on patient dignity, Dr Ghanghoria added, “The hospital must work at full capacity. Our priority is patient welfare, ensuring convenience, prompt treatment, and successful outcomes.”

The dean further said that once the new arrangements are in place, OPD services in both morning and evening will function exclusively within the Super Specialty Hospital campus, reducing dependence on other buildings.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Ashok Yadav, superintendent of SS and MY Hospital; Dr VS Pal, superintendent of Mental Hospital; Dr OP Lekhra, and other senior staff members.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Katni To Host Madhya Pradesh Mining Conclave 2.0 On August 23

Katni To Host Madhya Pradesh Mining Conclave 2.0 On August 23

Indore: Palki Yatra To Be Taken Out Under Ahilya Utsav On August 22

Indore: Palki Yatra To Be Taken Out Under Ahilya Utsav On August 22

International Senior Citizens Day: Elderly Honoured At Sneh Dham In Indore

International Senior Citizens Day: Elderly Honoured At Sneh Dham In Indore

IIT-Indore Records 112% Surge In Patent Filings In 2024–25 For Deep-Tech Research, Innovation &...

IIT-Indore Records 112% Surge In Patent Filings In 2024–25 For Deep-Tech Research, Innovation &...

Madhya Pradesh August 22 2025, Weather Update: State On Rain Alert; Heavy Showers To Lash Several...

Madhya Pradesh August 22 2025, Weather Update: State On Rain Alert; Heavy Showers To Lash Several...