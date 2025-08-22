Indore's Super Specialty Hospital To Start Evening OPDs | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move to enhance healthcare services and ease the burden on patients, Super Specialty Hospital (SS Hospital) will soon begin evening OPD services.

The decision was announced by Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Government Medical College, during a review meeting held on Thursday.

The Super Specialty Hospital, where doctors from several specialised departments such as Neurology, Urology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, and Plastic Surgery provide treatment, currently runs OPDs in the morning at its premises.

However, the lack of evening consultation hours has often caused inconvenience to patients, especially those traveling from distant areas.

Dr Ghanghoria said the decision to launch evening OPDs was taken with the aim of expanding efficiency and accessibility. “Our goal is to ensure that patients, particularly from poor and marginalised sections, get timely treatment, availability of medicines, and access to specialists without long delays,” he stated.

He also directed hospital authorities to repair non-functional machines, improve patient amenities, strengthen medical supplies, and maintain discipline in patient care. Stressing on patient dignity, Dr Ghanghoria added, “The hospital must work at full capacity. Our priority is patient welfare, ensuring convenience, prompt treatment, and successful outcomes.”

The dean further said that once the new arrangements are in place, OPD services in both morning and evening will function exclusively within the Super Specialty Hospital campus, reducing dependence on other buildings.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Ashok Yadav, superintendent of SS and MY Hospital; Dr VS Pal, superintendent of Mental Hospital; Dr OP Lekhra, and other senior staff members.