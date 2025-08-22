Patient Dies After Quack’s Treatment In MP's Indore, FIR Registered |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A quack was booked here on Thursday after a patient under his treatment died recently.

Acting on a complaint and subsequent investigation by the health department, the police registered a case against the accused, who was running an unauthorized clinic without any valid medical degree or registration.

The incident dates back to a complaint filed by Aarti Palwar and her mother-in-law, Kusum Palwar, during a public hearing. They alleged that Aarti’s husband Shyam Palwar died after being treated by an unqualified doctor, Pradeep Patel.

Taking serious note of the matter, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr. Madhav Hassani ordered a probe and formed an inquiry committee.

The investigation revealed startling facts. Patel was operating “Patel Medical and Clinic” at 11, Shri Ram Nagar Main Square, Hawa Bangla here. The clinic was not registered under the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Home and Clinical Establishments Act and Patel himself did not hold any recognized degree in allopathic medicine.

Despite this, he continued to administer treatment to patients. The inquiry team confirmed that Patel had treated Shyam Palwar without possessing the necessary qualification or legal authorization, which eventually led to the patient’s death. Considering the severity of the offence and the fatal outcome, the health department directed strict action.

On the basis of the report, Dr Ajay Gupta, zonal medical officer (Malharganj), lodged an FIR against Pradeep Patel. The police have booked him under relevant sections and further investigation is underway.