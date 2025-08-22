 Indore: 16-year-old Killed, Friend Injured As Speeding School Van Rams Bike
Indore: 16-year-old Killed, Friend Injured As Speeding School Van Rams Bike

Class 10 boy was killed and his friend injured after a speeding school van rammed into their bike in the Kanadiya police station area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 01:01 AM IST
Indore: 16-year-old Killed, Friend Injured As Speeding School Van Rams Bike | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident, a 16-year-old boy was killed and his friend injured after a speeding school van rammed into their bike in the Kanadiya police station area on Thursday morning.

The mishap occurred when the boy’s father, who was riding the bike, slowed down to avoid collision with an animal crossing the road.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Yash, son of Shankar Panchal, a resident of Gulmarg Colony. His friend Vansh also sustained injuries. Yash and Vansh had gone to a gym near Ambamuliya, Bicholi Mardana as usual.

Around 8 am, Shankar was returning home with the two boys when he stopped the bike due to an animal on the road. At that moment, a speeding school van coming from behind rammed into them, causing both boys to fall onto the road.

Yash sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital before being referred to MY Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Vansh suffered minor injuries. Police have seized the van and detained its driver.

In a separate incident, a speeding car hit a bike carrying three men on the Bichol iMardana Bypass in the Kanadiya area. One of them, identified as Jagdish Dogarmal, a resident of Barwani, died during treatment, while his friends Ajay and Shanu were injured. Police said the car struck the bike from behind on Thursday morning.

Read Also
Two Die After Speeding College Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles, Pedestrians In Indore
Bus driver held for mowing down 2 and leaving 3 injured

Police detained the driver of the recklessly driven bus of Medicaps University which mowed down two people including a class XII girl and a software engineer and left three persons injured. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Wednesday between Antim Square and BadaGanpati Square. The bus carrying students hit the vehicles one by one.

In this accident, 16-year-old Mansi Shrivas, a resident of Hukumchand Colony, who was on his bicycle and was on her way home from the school and 32-year-old Ekansh Pandya, a resident of Sitarampark Colony, who was on the scooter, were killed. The errant driver fled the scene after the accident.

Police gathered information about the driver through CCTV footage and identified him as Jeevan Singh Thakur. The police registered a case against him under sections 281,125(a), 106, 324(4) of the BNS and detained him. The accused was driving the vehicle recklessly and negligently at high speed. The accused Jeevan Singh was previously involved in an accident in the Aerodrome area claiming the life of a daroga of Indore Municipal corporation.

