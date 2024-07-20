MP: BJP MLA Writes To CM Mohan Yadav To Make Rules To Display Shopkeeper's Name Before Every Shop In State

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Indore-2 assembly constituency, Ramesh Mendola has written a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav requesting to make rules to display shopkeeper's name in front of every shop in the state.

MLA Mendola also shared a copy of his letter on his X handle writing that the name of any person is its identity and the person is proud of his name. Asking for the name is the right of the customer and the shopkeepers should be proud to tell their name.

"Every small and big trader, businessman and shopkeeper of Madhya Pradesh can feel this sense of pride in telling their names, therefore I wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav requesting him to pass an order to display the name of the shopkeeper in front of every shop in the state," the BJP MLA wrote on X.

The letter of BJP MLA Mendola reads, "The name of any person is his identity. A person is proud of his name. Every small and big person makes every possible effort to add fame to his name. Every small and big trader, businessman and shopkeeper of Madhya Pradesh should feel this sense of pride in telling his name, so the state government should make it mandatory to write the name of the shopkeeper in front of every permanent and mobile shop."

"By doing this, the identity of the shopkeeper will be established in the society and all shopkeepers will try to give better service to the customers to increase their fame and goodwill. This will lead to healthy competition in the business world and the development of the state will be faster," he further wrote.

The BJP MLA also expressed confidence that CM Yadav would issue an order on his request soon.

"I am sure that you (CM Yadav) will issue orders in this direction soon," he added.