 Indore's Aurobindo Hospital To Start Home Care And X-Ray At Home Services
Indore's Aurobindo Hospital To Start Home Care And X-Ray At Home Services

Senior citizens card to be launched

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:53 AM IST
Indore's Aurobindo Hospital To Start Home Care And X-Ray At Home Services | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a significant step towards elderly healthcare, Sri Aurobindo Hospital, the state’s largest private medical institution, has announced the launch of a “Senior Citizens Card” to provide a range of specialised services for senior citizens.

The announcement was made by managing director Dr Mahak Bhandari on Thursday, during a programme organised at the hospital on the occasion of Senior Citizens Day.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the elderly, Dr Bhandari said that many senior citizens become so weak that even bringing them to the hospital for basic tests like an X-ray becomes difficult.

To address this, the hospital has started an “X-Ray at Home” facility, under which portable X-ray machines will be taken directly to patients’ homes.

In addition to diagnostic tests, the hospital will also provide comprehensive home care services, ensuring proper treatment and continuous medical supervision for elderly patients.

“This initiative will not only save them from the inconvenience of traveling to the hospital but will also help their family members save valuable time,” Dr Bhandari added.

Under the special package, senior citizens will also be offered preventive health check-ups and Liver Fibrosis Scans at home to detect conditions like fatty liver and cirrhosis at an early stage. Furthermore, they will be provided physiotherapy services at half fees and speech therapy sessions at home for those facing age-related speech difficulties.

The programme also includes the provision of affordable healthcare gadgets, ambulance support to hospital OPD and IPD in case of emergencies and priority treatment across the hospital group.

On the occasion of Senior Citizens Day, the hospital also organised a fruit distribution drive for elderly and needy patients.

With these initiatives, Sri Aurobindo Hospital aims to create a more accessible, dignified, and patient-friendly healthcare ecosystem for senior citizens, ensuring they receive the care they deserve in the comfort of their homes.

