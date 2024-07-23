Bid To Start Anew: PWD Gives Renovation Proposal Of Rs 167 Crore; MP Govt In A Fix Over Satpura, Vindhyachal Bhawan Renovation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is in a fix whether to renovate Satpura and Vindhyachal Bhawan or construct new buildings in their place by demolishing the existing structures. The renovation proposal has been given by Public Works Department while plan for construction of new buildings has been submitted by Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation. A massive fire that broke out in June 2023 had damaged Satpura Bhawan to a large extent.

Public Works Departmentís renovation proposal will cost Rs 167 crore. The PWD has issued a tender in this regard.

Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation gave a proposal to construct new buildings by demolishing the old structures. This project will cost Rs 800 crore.

The PWD engineer in chief RK Mehra said proposals of PWD and Building Development Corporation were pending at government level. It is up to government to decide whether to go for renovation or construct new buildings.

A PWD official said renovation work would take 18 months during which buildings will get a facelift and will be equipped with modern facilities, which were absent in old building.

The existing Satpura Bhawan did not have fire safety system, which is a must. 'We have prepared renovation proposal by including provisions of Nation Building Code. It envisages equipping building with modern fire safety systems including sprinklers, CCTV camera, replacing old wiring with modern wiring, installation of air conditioners etc,' he said.

The PWD went for forensic examination of damaged Satpura Bhawan. The report sait it can survive till 60 years, official said. At present, the damaged building has been covered with plastic sheets to prevent rain water from entering it.