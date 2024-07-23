 Bid To Start Anew: PWD Gives Renovation Proposal Of Rs 167 Crore; MP Govt In A Fix Over Satpura, Vindhyachal Bhawan Renovation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBid To Start Anew: PWD Gives Renovation Proposal Of Rs 167 Crore; MP Govt In A Fix Over Satpura, Vindhyachal Bhawan Renovation

Bid To Start Anew: PWD Gives Renovation Proposal Of Rs 167 Crore; MP Govt In A Fix Over Satpura, Vindhyachal Bhawan Renovation

MP Building Development Corporation suggests new multi-storyed buildings by demolishing old.

Rajan RaikwarUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is in a fix whether to renovate Satpura and Vindhyachal Bhawan or construct new buildings in their place by demolishing the existing structures. The renovation proposal has been given by Public Works Department while plan for construction of new buildings has been submitted by Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation. A massive fire that broke out in June 2023 had damaged Satpura Bhawan to a large extent.

Public Works Departmentís renovation proposal will cost Rs 167 crore. The PWD has issued a tender in this regard.

Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation gave a proposal to construct new buildings by demolishing the old structures. This project will cost Rs 800 crore.

Read Also
Bhopal: All Water Sources Far Below FTL; 126 mm Rainfall In Sehore; 121 mm In Betul
article-image

The PWD engineer in chief RK Mehra said proposals of PWD and Building Development Corporation were pending at government level. It is up to government to decide whether to go for renovation or construct new buildings.

A PWD official said renovation work would take 18 months during which buildings will get a facelift and will be equipped with modern facilities, which were absent in old building.

Read Also
Bhopal: Ministers Imported From Congress Grasp 75k Cr Budget
article-image

The existing Satpura Bhawan did not have fire safety system, which is a must. 'We have prepared renovation proposal by including provisions of Nation Building Code. It envisages equipping building with modern fire safety systems including sprinklers, CCTV camera, replacing old wiring with modern wiring, installation of air conditioners etc,' he said.

The PWD went for forensic examination of damaged Satpura Bhawan. The report sait it can survive till 60 years, official said. At present, the damaged building has been covered with plastic sheets to prevent rain water from entering it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bid To Start Anew: PWD Gives Renovation Proposal Of Rs 167 Crore; MP Govt In A Fix Over Satpura,...

Bid To Start Anew: PWD Gives Renovation Proposal Of Rs 167 Crore; MP Govt In A Fix Over Satpura,...

Cyber Crime: Residents Lose Rs 30 Cr In 6 Months Through 'Play Games & Earn Money' System

Cyber Crime: Residents Lose Rs 30 Cr In 6 Months Through 'Play Games & Earn Money' System

Bhopal: All Water Sources Far Below FTL; 126 mm Rainfall In Sehore; 121 mm In Betul

Bhopal: All Water Sources Far Below FTL; 126 mm Rainfall In Sehore; 121 mm In Betul

Bhopal: Ministers Imported From Congress Grasp 75k Cr Budget

Bhopal: Ministers Imported From Congress Grasp 75k Cr Budget

MP: Rs 30 Cr Sought For New Machines At Hamidia Hospital

MP: Rs 30 Cr Sought For New Machines At Hamidia Hospital