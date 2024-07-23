Bhopal: All Water Sources Far Below FTL; 126 mm Rainfall In Sehore; 121 mm In Betul

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmada River, Upper Lake, Kolar Dam, and Kerwa Damóall water sources for the state capital are currently well below Full Tank Level or Full Reservoir Level (FTL or FRL). According to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, Kolar provides water to 35% of the city followed by Narmada 30%. Water from Upper Lake is supplied to 25 % of the city and Kerwa Dam to 10%.

Upper Lake meets the water needs of Old Bhopal, Narmada water is supplied to colonies along Hoshangabad Road, water from Kerwa is made available to Kolar satellite township, and Kolar Dam water serves various areas of the city.

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorms have been reported in all districts of divisions like Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Narmadapuram and Jabalpur, while a red alert for extremely heavy rains has been issued for Morena district in the next 24 hours.

Dr Ved Pratap Singh, a senior scientist of Meteorological department, said, 'A trough is passing through central parts of Madhya Pradesh and so many parts of the state are receiving rains as moisture feeding continues.' Very heavy rain has been reported in Sehore (Ichhawar- 126 mm), while Betul (Amla - 121 mm) and Jabalpur (City - 119.6 mm) in the last 24 hours. Heavy rain has been reported in Narsinghpur (City - 106 mm) while† Raisen (Bareli - 103.8 mm) and Seoni (Lakhnadaun - 98.5 mm). Chhindwara (Bichhua) recorded† 92 mm and† Dewas (Kharegaon) recorded 74 mm and† Dhar (Gandhwani) recorded† 67 mm) during this period.

Morena district is likely to record extremely heavy rain in the next 24 hours and the weatherman has sounded a red alert. Orange alert for very heavy rain has been issued for districts like Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Barwani, Alirajpur, Dhar, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Sheopurkalan, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Sagar, Pandhurna.

Yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for districts Sehore, Betul, Harda, Jhabua, Dewas, Shivpuri, Anupur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Katni, Jabalpur, Panna, Damoh, bhopal, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khargone, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Nivari, Maihar.

Water bodies -- FTL (Current level)

Upper Lake -- 666.8ft (1662.70ft)

Kolar Dam -- 462.20m (456.44m)

Kerwan Dam -- 509.93m (505.2m)

Narmada River -- 262.13m (248.48m)