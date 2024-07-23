Bhopal: Ministers Imported From Congress Grasp 75k Cr Budget

Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The issue of allotting important departments to those who have come from the Congress raised by Nagar Singh Chouhan has kicked up a row in the ruling party.

Those who defected from the Congress to the BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia in 2020 have been given important ministries in the cabinet.

Those who have joined the BJP after quitting the Congress have the departments which have the total budget of Rs 75,000 crore.

Ergo, the main fight is over the budget allocated to various departments.

A few departments have less funds, most of which are spent on salary and other requirements.

Against this backdrop, even if the minister of a department wants to get something done, he cannot do so.

After Nagar has been stripped off two departments, he is left with only SC Department for which a sum of Rs 2,237 crore has been allotted.

Six leaders who joined the BJP from the Congress are cabinet ministers. After Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Aidal Singh Kanshana and Rao Uday Pratap Singh, now Ramniwas Rawat has become a minister.

Rao has important departments like school education and transport. For school education, the government has allocated Rs 33, 533 crore and for school education Rs 168 crore. Tomar has the energy department for which a sum of Rs 19, 343 crore has been allotted.

Likewise, Silawat has the Water Resources Department for which a sum of Rs 6, 348 crore has been allocated.

Kanshana has the Agriculture Department with a budget of Rs 19, 781 crore.

Rajput has Food and Civil Supplies Department with the budget of Rs 1, 516 crore.

Now, Rawat has been given Forest and Environment departments. The forest department has the budget of Rs 5, 209 crore and the Environment Department Rs 38 crore.

Women and Child Welfare Department Minister Nirmala Bhuria who also came from the Congress many years ago has the budget of Rs 26, 560 crore.

Jaiswal has budget of Rs 153cr, Shukla Rs 64 cr

Rakesh Shukla is a cabinet minister. He has been given New and Renewable Energy Department, but he has the budget of Rs 64 crore.

Dileep Jaiswal, who is looking after the Cottage and Village Industries Department as minister of state with independent charge, has the budget of Rs 153 crore.

Gautam Tetwal is a minister of state of Skill Development Department with independent charge. The budget of this department is connected with the Technical Education Department.

Narayan Singh Panwar is looking after the Fishermen’s Welfare Department which has the budget of Rs 230 crore.