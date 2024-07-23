MP: Panic Triggers As 'Chaddi Baniyan' Gang Spotted In Jaora

Members of 'chaddi baniyan' gang roaming in town | FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The police launched a manhunt after three members of the notorious 'chaddi baniyan' gang were spotted moving around suspiciously in Jaora town.

The gang struck Katjunagar and Vidyut Colony late Sunday night, leaving the residents in a state of panic. Around three thieves, dressed in shorts and vests with their faces covered, entered the colonies. They roamed around with their shoes and slippers in hand, looking for a target.

The gang's movement was captured on CCTV cameras and footage has been handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, a young girl, who had woken up during the night, spotted the thieves near her window. She quickly alerted her family and neighbours. In a bid to escape, the thieves resorted to throwing stones at the residents before fleeing the scene. However, no arrests have been made yet.

Earlier on Sunday morning, a separate incident was reported, where a man stole a bike from outside a house and later snatched a mangalsutra from a woman who was out for a morning walk. The police have been clueless about the incident as of now.

Residents reached the Industrial Area police station to submit a written request for increased night patrolling and vigilance. The police have assured of enhanced night patrolling and prompt arrest of gang members.

These gang members aka Kachacha baniyan gang wear undergarments and masks and cover themselves in oil or any slippery substance when committing the robbery. They travel in trains and take shelter in railway stations or slums.