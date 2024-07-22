Bhopal: State-Of-The-Art Forensic Histopathology Lab Set Up At AIIMS

AIIMS Bhopal |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal will now find out cause of death accurately with opening of state-of-the-art forensic histopathology laboratory, which has been set up in mortuary complex. Executive director & CEO, AIIMS, Bhopal, Dr Ajai Singh inaugurated the lab. This will strengthen its capabilities in forensic medicine.

The newly inaugurated lab will facilitate advanced research and diagnosis in forensic histopathology, enabling precise examination and analysis of tissue samples crucial for medico-legal cases.

This facility will help experts to undertake accurate and timely histopathological evaluations that are essential in determining causes of death and thus assist law enforcement agencies in criminal investigations.

Dr Arneet Arora (Prof & HOD FMT) said, 'Histological examination helps in finding out cause of death in 40% cases where cause of death cannot be ascertained.'

Forensic histopathology helps to give cause of death to police in medico-legal cases and evaluate the cases for valid investigation. Besides, it will also help in teaching and research purposes. With inauguration of forensic histopathology lab, FMT department will become self-sufficient in tissue processing and slide preparation in medico-legal cases.