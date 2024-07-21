Overheard In Bhopal: No Change, Dressing Down, Efforts For Posting, Changes Likely, Hit List, Who's The Real Boss?

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Talks about the government's plan to change the two administrative heads of the state have stopped, at least for now. The Big Boss has allowed the heads of two important wings of the government to complete their tenures in office. Now, it is clear that the big ma'am as well as the top cop will complete their terms. The Big Boss seems to be happy with both of them. He was already happy with the big ma'am who does everything after receiving instructions from the higher-ups. The higher-ups were unhappy with the top cop just a few months ago, but now, they are satisfied with his way of working. The Sahib has adopted the policy of pleasing the Big Boss who is happy with the two events recently organised by the state police. If the Big Boss remains content with these two officers the way he is now, he may rehabilitate both of them after their retirement.

Dressing down

There is a wrangle between a minister and a secretary in a department. The minister recently dressed down the secretary. He even went to the extent of telling the secretary that his conduct had brought disgrace to the department. The minister also told that he would not let his image get tainted because of the secretary. The minister informed the Chief Minister regarding the activities of the officer about whom it is said that he is involved in numerous offstage deals. His go-betweens, active in the department, are making carrots through backhand deals. The minister, who generally keeps away from such deals, is angry with the secretary. Through his sources, the minister is receiving complaints about the secretary's underhand deals. It was heard that the secretary got posting through some influential people; so he is making a lot of money through devious deals. The minister believes that his complaints will yield results in the coming days.

Efforts for posting

A senior bureaucrat wants posting in the CM Office (CMO). The Sahib thinks a senior officer recently posted in the CMO will be elevated to an important position in the coming days. The officer wants to go to the CMO in place of the senior officer. A few months ago, the Sahib was trying to lay his hands on an important position, but now, the Sahib has realised that it will not be possible to get elevated to such an important position now. He is making efforts to get posting in the CMO by pleasing the Big Boss. He is also using his connections in Delhi, so that in the coming says, he is posted in the CMO and allowed to do the work of his present department. Nevertheless, there are many complaints against him, including the one in which he was involved in a deal with a Congress leader.

Changes likely

There are talks about decisions in a government department that always corners the limelight. There are possibilities that a senior IPS officer posted in the department may be shifted to another place. A junior officer may be sent there in his place. Some decisions taken on the department a few days ago indicated that the government is not keen on keeping two Senior IPS officers there. Thus, the government is mulling over shifting the senior officer to another place. But as soon as the Sahib snuffled the government's intention, he began to pull out all the stops to remain in the department. The Sahib is using all his resources in Bhopal as well as in Delhi so that there may not be any changes in his position. There are reports that the department is in chaos these days, because of infighting among the officials, which may trouble the government any day.

Hit list

The government has prepared a hit list, consisting of the names of the officers who adopted different means to get posting, and launched a drive to remove such officers one after another. Three officers whose names were there on the hit least were shifted from their departments. Still there are some officers on whom the axe may fall in the coming days. Some of them were shifted after the new government was formed, and a few were working†on different important positions all along. The government plans to remove them one after another instead of shifting them at one go. A few officers whose names are there on the hit list have foreseen the troubles that may occur to them, and begun to make efforts to stick to the positions they are holding. The list also includes the names of a few collectors who have swung into action to change their loyalty to remain safe.

Who's the real boss?

A superintendent of police posted in an important district looks more powerful than the collector. There are stories in the district that the SP is actually running the administration; and the collector is working only on paper. The collector, who dithers on taking any decision, has some family problems. As member of his family is always in the limelight, the collector is worried about him. As a result, he has to pay more attention on his family than on work. It is because of the collector's weakness that the reins of administration have gone into the hands of the SP, indirectly though. People visit SP office for solution to law and other problems as well as for other work related to the general administration. The influential leaders of the ruling party in the district are on good terms with the SP. As the district is very important, the reports about the collector's inefficiency have reached the state capital, which made the higher-ups angry with†him. Against this backdrop, the Sahib may be removed.