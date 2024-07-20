Bhopal: Two Girls Of Class 7 Flee To Shirdi, Traced |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor girls, residents of Katara Hills, allegedly fled from the city on the pretext of going to school. The duo was about to leave for Shirdi but were traced by the police and were handed over to their kin, the police said. Katara Hills police station house officer (SHO) Brijendra Nigam said that both the girls are students of Class 7. They had desired to go to Shirdi for a long time.

On Friday, they left houses on the pretext of going to school but went to the Manubhaan Tekri instead. They spent entire day there. When they did not return home till Friday late evening, their kin lodged a missing person complaint at the police station. The police began looking for girls. They sifted through more than 50 CCTV camera footages to ascertain the girls’ whereabouts.

TI Nigam added that one of them had Rs 1,000 with her while the other had Rs 500. One of them had been carrying a cell phone but had removed sim card from the phone. As soon as she inserted a new sim card in her phone, the police traced their location on Saturday with the help of the IMEI number, and reached out to them at Bairagarh railway station. The girls were handed over to their kin, after their statements were recorded.