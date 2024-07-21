 Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adhar Shila, Surbhi Vihar & More; Check Full List Below
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsBhopal Power Cut Plan July 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adhar Shila, Surbhi Vihar & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adhar Shila, Surbhi Vihar & More; Check Full List Below

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on July 21 to facilitate essential PWD construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Adhar Shila, Surbhi Vihar, Kanchan Nagar and nearest areas.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Read Also
Bhopal Street Food Special: From Flavourful Dabeli To Pizza Sandwich, Top 6 Places To Enjoy Roadside...
article-image

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hum Darpok Nahi Hai, Kafir Nahi Hai': BJP Shares Mamata Banerjee's Cropped VIDEO, Claim She Equates...

'Hum Darpok Nahi Hai, Kafir Nahi Hai': BJP Shares Mamata Banerjee's Cropped VIDEO, Claim She Equates...

Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai: Roads Waterlogged, Trains Late; Be On High Alert, CM Tells Officials

Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai: Roads Waterlogged, Trains Late; Be On High Alert, CM Tells Officials

MP: Two Women Partially Buried In Murrum During Protest Against Road Construction; Disturbing...

MP: Two Women Partially Buried In Murrum During Protest Against Road Construction; Disturbing...

Mumbai Rains: Air India, Vistara Urge Passengers To Leave Early For Airport Due To Water-Logging In...

Mumbai Rains: Air India, Vistara Urge Passengers To Leave Early For Airport Due To Water-Logging In...

Mumbai: Woman Alleges Harassment, Claims Men Call Her Out Loud With Pants Down In Juhu Street;...

Mumbai: Woman Alleges Harassment, Claims Men Call Her Out Loud With Pants Down In Juhu Street;...