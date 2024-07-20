Bhopal Street Food Special: From Flavourful Dabeli To Pizza Sandwich, Top 6 Places To Enjoy Roadside Delicacies

By: Yash Ahuja | July 20, 2024
Street food has been an integral part of our evenings these days. So here are our top 6 picks in Bhopal to enjoy some finger-licking food!
1. Paneer Chilla - A savory delight, featuring thin pancakes filled with paneer, spices, and herbs, griddled to perfection is the perfect balance for health and taste. Location: Shri Brij Chaat corner; Azad Market, old city
2. Dabeli Pav - This popular street food from Gujarat, features spicy mashed potatoes mixed with a tangy tamarind chutney, served in a soft pav. Topped with pomegranate seeds, roasted peanuts, and sev, it's a deliciously flavorful and crunchy treat. Location: Bholenath Dabeli; Lalghati
3. Pizza Sandwich - This combination of a desi sandwich and Italian pizza is a heartwarming and fulfilling street food. Location: Ritz Sandwich – Shahpura
4. Paneer Cheese Momos - Momos are the heart and soul of Indian street food. A mixture of paneer and cheese with a spicy chutney makes for a perfect evening snack. Location: Momo Factory – Shahpura
5. Vada Sambhar - This south indian delicacy is a light yet filling dish. With fried vadas and tangy sambhar, this dish takes you on a tasteful journey. Location: Balaji South Indian – New Market
6. Tandoori Dimsums- Originated from the famous QD's in Delhi, this delicacy is now ruling the street food market. Location: Dew Drops – 1100 quarter
These were our top 6 picks for a perfect evening street snack.
