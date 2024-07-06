Bhopal Street Food Special: From Crispy Pyaaz Kachoris To Lip-Smacking Bread Pakoras; 7 Best Places You Must Try

By: Yash Ahuja | July 06, 2024
Street food is the soul of millions of Indians. It binds us together. No matter which city it is, street food always finds its way into our hearts. Here are our top recommendations for authentic street food in Bhopal.
1. Pyaaz Kachori: A savory, deep-fried pastry stuffed with a spicy onion filling, is perfectly a crispy and flavorful as a street food delight. Location: Adarsh Namkeen Centre, New Market, TT Nagar.
2. Paneer Burger: This flavour packed and deep fat fried dish is a staple in the northern part of the country. It offers a soulful experience without putting a hole in your pocket: Location: Guptaji Burger Center, Arya Samaj Mandir, 10.no Market, Arera Colony.
3. Samosa Chaat: Samosa and Chaat are two different street food dishes with their own characteristics, but when you combine both, it is a heavenly experience. Location: Agra Jalebi Center, 6.NO Hawkers Corner.
4. Bread Pakoda: This deep fried dish is one of the most popular dishes in the north. The dish consists of deep-fried bread stuffed with spicy potato filling, served with tangy chutneys. Location: Banne Khan ke Bread Pakode, 1100 Quarters, Shahpura.
5. Vada Pav: This famous Mumbai street food has taken over the street food world and is one of the most highly consumed street food. With amazing flavour and texture contrasts, this Marathi delicacy is magical. Location: Mumbai Vada Pav, Near SBI Shahpura Branch, Banskhedi.
6. Sabudana Khichdi: This popular Indian fasting dish made from tapioca pearls, peanuts, and potatoes, seasoned with spices and lemon is a light yet fulling experience. The different textures and a mix of flavours make it desirable to a lot of people. Location: Near Campion Bus Stop, 1100 Quarters, Shahpura.
7. Red Sauce Pasta: This Italian delicacy has undergone a desi twist in the streets of Bhopal. With the tanginess of the tomatoes, light and fluffy pasta and a perfect seasoning makes it a dish to devour. Location: Singh Sahab Fast Food Corner, 6. No, Hawkers Corner.
Thanks For Reading!