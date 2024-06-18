Bhopal Street Food Special: From Spicy Schezwan Noodles To Velvety Galouti Kebab, Top 5 Places To Enjoy Street-Side Delicacies

By: Yash Ahuja | June 18, 2024
Street food is the heart and soul of the people of the country. Here are our top picks to enjoy some heartwarming street food in Bhopal.
1. Chaubey Ji Samosa- Samosa is one of the most soulful street food out there and Chaubey Ji has mastered the art of making a samosa. Location: Sonagiri Must Try: Aloo Samosa, Bread Pakora
2. Dal Pakwan Bites- The owner of this street side stall is verbally impaired but the taste in their serving is screaming with flavour. Location: 1100 Quarter Must Try: Dal Pakwan
3. Krishna Pani Puri- Arguably the most loved street food is Pani Puri and this Bhopali street side stall serves arguably the best pani puri and chaat. Location: Gufa Mandir Road, Lalghati Must Try: Bhopali Pani Puri, Aloo Tikki Chaat
4. Food Hawkers- Serves authentic veg kabab rolls, such that the tenderness and the smooth texture will remind you of the famous melt in mouth Galouti Kebabs from Lucknow. Location: Near Vedanta Hospital, Ashoka Garden Must Try: Kabab Roll
5. Manokamna Chinese - This street side stall is famous for its variety of Indo-Chinese food at an affordable price. It is always packed and famous for its sp. Schezwan Noodles. Location: Saket Nagar Chowpatty Must Try: Spicy Schezwan Noodles, Veg Manchurian Dry
These were our top five picks for some authentic and pocket friendly street food in Bhopal. So, what are you trying first!
