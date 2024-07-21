MP: Ujjain All Set To Witness Lord Mahakal's Shahi Sawari On First Shravan Somwar

Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mahakal Nagri, Ujjain, is all set to witness the first Shahi Sawari of Lord Mahakal on Monday, which is the first the Shravan Somwar on this year.

Lord Mahakaleshwar will bestow his blessings upon his devotees in the form of Shri Manimahesh. The grand procession will follow its traditional route, beginning on the evening of July 21.

Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Administrator and Additional Collector, Mrinal Meena stated that Lord Mahakaleshwar's first procession will be conducted with grandeur and tradition. Seated in a palanquin, the deity will appear in the form of Shri Manimahesh, embarking on a city tour after a ritualistic puja at the Sabha Mandap of the Mahakal Temple.

Processions' Time and Route

The procession will start from the temple at its designated time of 4 PM. At the main entrance of the temple, armed police personnel will present a guard of honor to Lord Shri Manimahesh seated in the palanquin.

The procession will move from the temple through Mahakal Road, Gudri Square, Bakshi Bazaar, and Kasarwadi, reaching Ramghat, where the deity will be anointed and worshipped with the water of the Shipra River. Following this, the procession will pass through Ramanajkot, Modh Dharamshala, Kartik Chowk, Khati’s Temple, Satyanarayan Temple, Dhaba Road, Tanki Chowk, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Temple, Patni Bazaar, and Gudri Bazaar, finally returning to the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Special performances by tribal artists

According to information, in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a group of tribal artists from the Tribal Folk Art and Language Development Academy of Madhya Pradesh Culture Council, will participate in the procession. On July 22, a troupe of Bhil tribal Bhagoria dancers from Dhar will also perform in the procession.

The event will be broadcast live through two mobile chariots, featuring live boxes to ensure uninterrupted streaming.

Guidelines for the public to follow during the procession

Devotees are urged not to keep furnaces or oil cauldrons along the procession route. They should refrain from walking in the opposite direction and remain at their places until the procession passes. Vehicles should not be parked in narrow lanes, and offerings such as coins, coconuts, bananas, and fruits should not be thrown. Distribution of prasad and pictures during the procession is also discouraged, and unnecessary gatherings around the palanquin should be avoided.

Only traditional bhajan groups and drum troupes will be included in the procession from the temple’s main gate where Lord Mahakal's palanquin will commence the city tour.