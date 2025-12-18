MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Overnight Encroachment Removal Drive

MP News: Jmc Launches Overnight Encroachment Removal Drive | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) launched an overnight encroachment removal drive from 12 am to 5 am on Tuesday night in Hanumantal, Gohalpur, Raddi Chowki and Madar Tekri. These areas remain open day and night, leading to constant encroachment and traffic congestion.

With the help of over 50 police personnel from Hanumantal, Gohalpur and Adhartal police stations, the municipal corporation removed more than 100 encroachments overnight. The corporation issued several warnings and notices before launching the drive.

Municipal Corporation encroachment officer Manish Tadse stated this area remains open throughout the night, resulting in significant encroachment even after dark. Currently, this action is a symbolic warning, but stricter measures will be taken if people do not remove encroachments themselves.

The municipal corporation gave encroachers a 12-hour ultimatum, warning them to remove structures obstructing traffic themselves or face confiscation. Municipal officials say the encroachment removal team is working day and night, removing carts and illegal structures obstructing traffic at left turns.

Municipal Commissioner Ram Prakash Ahirwar will soon issue a press release stating that obtaining permission from the municipal corporation is mandatory before undertaking any construction work. The encroachment team will confiscate materials from shops. Action against illegal encroachments will now be taken daily. During this operation, ASP Ayush Gupta, CSP Madhur Pateriya, along with station in-charges and police personnel were present.