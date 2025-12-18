 MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Overnight Encroachment Removal Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Overnight Encroachment Removal Drive

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Overnight Encroachment Removal Drive

The municipal corporation gave encroachers a 12-hour ultimatum, warning them to remove structures obstructing traffic themselves or face confiscation. Municipal officials say the encroachment removal team is working day and night, removing carts and illegal structures obstructing traffic at left turns.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Jmc Launches Overnight Encroachment Removal Drive | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) launched an overnight encroachment removal drive from 12 am to 5 am on Tuesday night in Hanumantal, Gohalpur, Raddi Chowki and Madar Tekri. These areas remain open day and night, leading to constant encroachment and traffic congestion.

With the help of over 50 police personnel from Hanumantal, Gohalpur and Adhartal police stations, the municipal corporation removed more than 100 encroachments overnight. The corporation issued several warnings and notices before launching the drive.

Read Also
Indore News: 'We Are Laying Foundation Of Indore For 2045,' Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava
article-image

Municipal Corporation encroachment officer Manish Tadse stated this area remains open throughout the night, resulting in significant encroachment even after dark. Currently, this action is a symbolic warning, but stricter measures will be taken if people do not remove encroachments themselves.

The municipal corporation gave encroachers a 12-hour ultimatum, warning them to remove structures obstructing traffic themselves or face confiscation. Municipal officials say the encroachment removal team is working day and night, removing carts and illegal structures obstructing traffic at left turns.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Records Significant Improvement In Winter Air Quality As BMC Credits Strict Pollution Control Measures And Enforcement Drives
Mumbai Records Significant Improvement In Winter Air Quality As BMC Credits Strict Pollution Control Measures And Enforcement Drives
'Jai Mata Di': Lionel Messi Chants Divine Slogan During Maha Aarti At Vantara Temple With Anant Ambani | VIDEO
'Jai Mata Di': Lionel Messi Chants Divine Slogan During Maha Aarti At Vantara Temple With Anant Ambani | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Polls On January 15; 9.48 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 111 Corporators
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Polls On January 15; 9.48 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 111 Corporators
Bandra Civic Activists To Release Citizen Manifesto Urging Political Parties To Prioritise Clean Air, Climate And Environment In BMC Polls
Bandra Civic Activists To Release Citizen Manifesto Urging Political Parties To Prioritise Clean Air, Climate And Environment In BMC Polls

Municipal Commissioner Ram Prakash Ahirwar will soon issue a press release stating that obtaining permission from the municipal corporation is mandatory before undertaking any construction work. The encroachment team will confiscate materials from shops. Action against illegal encroachments will now be taken daily. During this operation, ASP Ayush Gupta, CSP Madhur Pateriya, along with station in-charges and police personnel were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 90% Rooms In MPSTDC Hotels, Resorts Booked From Christmas To New Year

MP News: 90% Rooms In MPSTDC Hotels, Resorts Booked From Christmas To New Year

MP News: Case Of Fraud Linked To Online Gaming Addiction Surfaces In Jabalpur

MP News: Case Of Fraud Linked To Online Gaming Addiction Surfaces In Jabalpur

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Mega Cleanliness Campaign

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Mega Cleanliness Campaign

MP News: Income Tax Department Conducts Major Raids At Various Places In Jabalpur

MP News: Income Tax Department Conducts Major Raids At Various Places In Jabalpur

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Overnight Encroachment Removal Drive

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Launches Overnight Encroachment Removal Drive