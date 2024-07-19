Mahakaleshwar Temple: Rajasthan MPs Seeks Blessings From Lord Mahakal; Devotees Donate 10 Kg Silver, ₹3 Lakh Cash

Ujjain: Rajasthan MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Seeks Blessings From Lord Mahakal; Devotees Donate 10 Kg Silver, ₹3 Lakh Cash To Mahakaleshwar Temple | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat offered prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple on Friday with his family. The puja was conducted by Shri Om Pujari.

He seeked blessings from Lord Mahakal and prayed for the wellbeing of all.

Rajasthan MP Kuldeep Indora visited Mahakaleshwar Temple

Rajasthan MP Kuldeep Indora visited Mahakaleshwar Temple

Member of Parliament from Rajasthan’s Ganganagar, Kuldeep Indora visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple and had a darshan of Lord Mahakaleshwar.

Indora donated a silver Chhatra weighing approximately 1. 2 Kg to Lord Mahakaleshwar. The Assistant Administrator of the temple management committee, Moolchand Junwal, received the parasol, honoured the MP and provided an official receipt.

10 Kg Silver Jewelry Donation

Devotees from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria, Bansidhar Tiwari and Viveknath Tiwari donated silver jewellery inspired by temple priests Navneet Sharma and Roopam Sharma.

The offerings included a crown, two earrings, a Naag Chatra, and a Munda-mala of 11 skulls. All of these weigh a total of 10.828 kgs. The Assistant Administrator Moolchand Junwal received the donation, issued an official receipt and honoured the donors.

Cash Donation

In another act of devotion, Deepak K. Murlidhar Shah donated Rs. 3 lakhs in memory of his parents for the temple's development and construction works. The temple administrator and additional collector Mrinal Meena expressed gratitude, honoured the donor and provided an official receipt.

Collector Mrinal Meena highlighted that the entire temple’s operations, including free meal services, cow shelter, and medical services, are heavily dependent on donations. Temple officials, priests, and staff regularly encourage devotees to contribute, ensuring the smooth functioning and development of the temple.