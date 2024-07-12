Ujjain Mahakal Temple: Shravana Special Bhasma Arti From July 22, Entry & Exit Points Fixed; Check Ticket Price & More

SHRAVANA: Lord Mahakaleshwar's Special Bhasma Arti Commences From July 22; Check Details Below |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mahakal Nagri, Ujjain, is all set to hold a special Pooja and Bhasm Aarti of Lord Mahakaleshwar during the month of Shravana and Bhadrapada (Bhado). According to Hindu calendar, this year the month of Shravana starts from July 22.

During the months of Shravan and Bhadrapada, Bhasma Aarti of Lord Mahakaleswar will be performed everyday starting from July 22, till September 2.

On Mondays, the Bhasma Aarti will commence earlier than other days at 2:30 Am and it will continue till 4:30 Am. On other days, the Bhasma Aarti will be conducted daily from 3 Am to 5 Am. Also, the early morning gate opening time will be 3 Am. This schedule will remain unchanged from September 3.

As per the prevalent system, arrangements for ‘Chalit Darshan’ during Bhasma Aarti from Avantika gate will be fixed. During Bhasma Aarti, visiting devotees will be able to watch the moving Bhasma Aarti from the last three rows of Kartikeya Mandapam.

Entry Points for Media, Priests and Officials

Priests, Purohit and media representatives of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple will be able to enter the Sabha Mandap via Vishramdham and Ramp, after taking Gate-4 from the street near Bada Ganesh temple.

Registration for Regular Devotees

Registered devotees can enter through Manasarovar Bhavan or Gate-1.

Special Devotee Arrangements

The VIP devotees will reach the reception room via Neelkanth Marg. Thereafter, they will be able to enter the temple from Nirmalya Gate and Suryamukhi Gate. After passing through Nagada Gate they can have darshan of Lord Mahakal from the first barricade of Nandi Mandapam/Ganesh Mandapam. After the darshan, the devotees return through the same route.

Ticket for quick Darshan: ₹ 250

Route: Gate-4 to Ganesh Mandap, then to Facility Center-1, and onward to various temples.

Arrangements for Kanwar Pilgrims

Detailed entry and exit plans for pilgrims carrying water pots

Separate arrangements on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays via Gate-4

General Devotee Darshan:

From Triveni Sangrahalaya near Nandi Dwara to various temples within the premises

Mahakal Ki Sawari

First procession on July 22nd and final Shahi Sawari on September 2nd.

Routes cover major landmarks ending back at Mahakaleshwar Temple.