MP July 12 Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rains Take A Long Halt In 2nd Week Of July; Humidity Levels Rise

MP July 12 Monsoon Updates: A Long Halt Of Heavy Rains In 2nd Week Of July; Rise In Moisture & Temperatures

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After drenching the entire state in the first week of July, the second week went dry. The monsoon trough passing through Madhya Pradesh has moved upwards. At the same time, the effect of cyclonic circulation has also reduced.

Due to such reasons, the heavy rains are not being witnessed in many parts of the state this week. Hence, Friday is also expected to witness lesser rains.

However, heavy moisture has been recorded in the local weather system which is expected to bring heavy rains in Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Maihar, Sagar and Betul on Friday.

Heavy Rains: May occur in Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Maihar, Sagar and Betul.

Strong winds & Thunderstorm: There may be periods of sunshine, shade and drizzle in Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Indore and other districts of the state.

Heavy rains expected in coming days

According to IMD Bhopal’s scientist Abhijit Chakraborty, the trough was passing through the state, which has now shifted upwards. At the same time, there is no strong system in the state at present. Due to this, there may be some heavy rains in the eastern part, but the western part will witness only sparse rains. Strong activity of the system can be seen again after a few days.

Senior scientist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said that there is no alert of heavy rains in the state at present. There will be heavy rain in the coming days.

Thursday rain records

However, 12 districts of the eastern part woke up to rains on Thursday, while in the western part, only two districts Betul-Guna received light rains. Similar weather will remain on Friday as well.

Damoh received the highest rainfall of 56 mm i.e. 2.2 inches. Khajuraho, Mandla, Naugaon, Satna, Seoni received around half an inch to 45 inches of water. Rainfall also occurred in Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Umaria, Malanjkhand of Balaghat. Light rain was also recorded in western part of the state i.e. Betul and Guna.