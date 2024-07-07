Best Jungle Resorts To Visit In Madhya Pradesh For A Monsoon-Perfect Weekend

By: Kajal Kumari | July 07, 2024
Feel like escaping the concrete cities and being lost in nature this monsoon? Let's explore some resorts in Madhya Pradesh which are nestled near Jungles where you spend a rejuvenating vacation.
1.Flame of the Forest Resort: A calming retreat in the nature only 76 kms away from Indore city. Here you can enjoy camping, river crossing, trekking and a lot more. Location: Bagli, Dewas, Punjapura, MP.
2. Reni Pani Jungle Resort: Nestled in laps of Satpura Tiger Reserve, this cottage has luxury cottages to offer. Quite pricey, this resort offers activities like Canoeing, Bird Watching, Nature Walking and more. Location: Reni Pani Jungle Lodge, Raini Pani, MP.
3. Ratapani Jungle Lodge: A beautiful resort located in the Vindhyanchal Ranges. During the stay, you can enjoy Campfire, Nature Trails, Fishing and more. Location: Ratapani Jungle Lodge, Kolar Dam, Panchayat Veerpur, Lawakadhi, MP.
4. Kanha Jungle Resort: Promoting eco-friendly tourism, the resort offers Village Safari, Elephant Excursion, Organic Farm Tour & More. Location: Near Mukki Gate, Kanha National Park, Manjitola, MP.
5. Selani Tapu Jungle Resort: Situated in the backwaters of the Omkareshwar Dam, this resort is a real retreat in nature. The place constitutes Swimming Pool, Restaurant, Game Room & more. Location: Sailani Tapu Jungle Resort, Omkareshwar, MP.
6. Samardha Jungle Resort: One of the most affordable ones, this resort has Multi-Cuisine Restaurant, Banquet Facilities & more. Location: Samardha Jungle Resort, Bhopal.
So what's your top pick!
Thanks For Reading!