Mahakal Priests Perform Rituals In Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shiv-Shakti Puja; Pictures Inside

MP: Ambani’s Invite Priests From Mahakaleshwar Temple For Shiv-Shakti Pooja; Will Participate In Wedding Rituals On July 12 | FP Photo

Ambani family wedding celebrations are as much about traditions and rituals as they are about glitter and glam! The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began earlier this week, with ceremonies like Mameru and Ganesh Vandana.

In the series of ceremonies, a Shiv-Shakti puja was held on July 10, where priests from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, known to be the most powerful of all 12 Jyotirlingas, were invited. The priests performed the rituals, wishing prosperity and happiness for the soon-to-be-married couple.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mehndi ceremony was also held on July 10 along with Shiv-Shakti Puja. The two are going to tie the knot on July 12.

FP Photo

Priests Ashish Sharma, Sanjay Sharma offer silver bel patra to couple

Senior priests Ashish Sharma and Sanjay Sharma blessed Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant, and the groom-to-be Anant Ambani giving a dupatta with 'Jai Mahakal' written on them. They also presented silver bel patra, vibhuti, and prasad from the Mahakal Temple.

Actor Ranveer Singh seeks blessings from the priests

FP Photo

Celebrities including actor Ranveer Singh sought blessings from the priests during this auspicious occasion. Both the priests will remain in Mumbai till the wedding, July 12. The rituals of the high-profile wedding will last for three days.

FP Photo

David Beckham to attend the wedding?

On 12th July, Anant and Radhika will tie the knot at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The wedding is expected to host several international dignitaries, with reports suggesting Mukesh Ambani has extended invitations to former footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria.

The reception is scheduled for July 14, which will be attended by more VVIP guests from around the world. All events are to take place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.