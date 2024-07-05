Simhastha: Ujjain Administration Focuses On Parking Arrangements; Crowd Management & More

Special DGP Upendra Jain during a review meeting of Simhastha preparations in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Special Director General of Police (DGP) Upendra Jain reviewed the proposed and approved road construction works in detail in view of the preparations for Simhastha Mahakumbh-2028 in the Administrative Complex Building Assembly Hall here on Thursday. He directed to make special planning for crowd management and parking arrangements.

‘The administration should do crowd management in a planned manner for the main Snan day and other days of Simhastha. Special focus should also be given on parking arrangements and its management,’ he said. Jain reviewed road construction works under MPRDC, PWD, NHAI and UDA. He gave guidance regarding widening of four lanes, six lanes and bridges of major roads.

He also took information about the proposed ghat construction work plan from near Shani Mandir to Lalpul by the water resources department. He said that access roads should be made on both sides of the ghats so that devotees can have easy access to all the major ghats.

The special DGP said, parking arrangements should be planned by making pockets in empty spaces between bypass roads and ghats. He also gave instructions to ensure necessary preparations keeping in mind the Panchkroshi Yatra during Simhastha.