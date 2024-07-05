Mp: Vegetable Weights Heavy On People's Pocket After Price Doubles, Rate To Persist For Next 15-20 Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vegetable prices are skyrocketing in the state capital. The rise in prices has affected mandi traders and is weighing heavily on the pockets of the general public. The vegetable vendors claim that the vegetables are in short supply in the mandi, so they are not getting the required quantity.

Bhopal Mandi president Harish Gyanchandani said that farmers are busy sowing crops, so the vegetable supply has been affected. Additionally, vegetables from the fields in the rural belt are not reaching the urban market due to rain and road blockages caused by rainfall. He added that this has affected the supply in urban areas. However, he mentioned that this is a temporary phase that will last for the next 15-20 days.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) state president Kamal Singh Anjana said, 'Rains have damaged the vegetables in the fields, affecting production. This has caused a sharp rise in the prices of vegetables in the urban market. The hike will persist for the next 15-20 days.'

Items Rate(Rs/kg) Earlier

Potatoes Rs 30-40 Rs 20-30

Tomatoes Rs 60-100 Rs 30-40

Onion Rs 40-70 Rs 20

Green Chilly Rs 200 Rs 120

Coriander Rs 200 -

Gilki Rs 80 Rs 30-40

Tiroi Rs 90 Rs 50-60

Perwal Rs 80 Rs 40

Capsicum Rs 80 Rs 50-60

Cauliflower Rs 60 Rs 30

Ginger Rs 160-200 Rs140

Garlic Rs 200 Rs 150