MP High Court Seeks ASI Survey Report Till July 15 In Dhar's Bhojshala Complex Issue

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday instructed Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit its survey report on disputed Dhar's Bhojshala complex issue till July 15.

For Hindus, the Bhojshala Complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while for Muslims, it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque. According to an arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm.

ASI began the survey at Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district on March 22 following the order of Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

In the order dated March 11, Indore bench of MP High Court had directed the ASI to constitute an expert committee that will "complete scientific investigation, survey and excavation, through the adoption of the latest methods and techniques" and submit the report within six weeks.

During the next hearing into the matter on April 29, the ASI sought more time for the survey. The court further granted ASI eight weeks' time from April 29 for the survey.

The court also made clear that no further extension of time should be granted to comply with the order dated March 11.

The court had directed the ASI team to submit the complete exhaustive report on or before July 2, 2024. The next hearing into the matter was scheduled for today July 4.

During the hearing on Thursday, the ASI sought further time of four weeks to submit the report but the court ordered them to submit the report till July 15.

The next hearing into the matter is scheduled for July 22.

Lawyer of Hindu side, Shreesh Dubey told ANI, "A hearing in connection with Dhar's Bhojshala issue was scheduled before the division bench of Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court for today. Earlier in April, the court directed ASI to submit its survey report by July 2 on which ASI sought further time of four weeks."

"During the hearing on Thursday, the court ordered ASI to submit the report by July 15 and the next hearing into the matter is scheduled for July 22. Apart from this, the ASI requested the court to present the report in a sealed envelope and the court should give the report to the concerned parties. On which the court instructed that all the concerned parties should keep in mind that they should not make their comment on the report, the court will deliver its verdict on the report," Dubey further said.