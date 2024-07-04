Negligence: Over 200 Inmates In Hostel With Capacity Of 100 Living In Unhygienic Conditions In Indore

Minister Tulsi Silawat meets the kids in hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of inmates of 'Bal Ashram', associated with Yugpurush Dham NGO, hospitalised for treatment at Chacha Nehru Hospital increased to 49 on Wednesday.

As many as 10 more children of the ashram were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, following the 38 kids admitted on Tuesday. Fortunately, no new death was reported but four of them were critical and remained under sustained observation in the ICU.

According to Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean, MGM Medical College, 'Out of all these patients, four of them are in ICU and under sustained observation. Rest of the patients are undergoing treatment and their conditions are stable.'

Meanwhile, the team of health department has collected samples of stool of two inmates, and blood samples of eight inmates while two samples of water were also collected, suspecting the cases to be Cholera.

Official sources said that the team of MGM Medical College that came for checkup of the patients, had already started their treatment for cholera and administered the medicines to them as well.

The sources also added that the sheer negligence of the ashram management had come to the fore as they have admitted over 200 kids even though the space is adequate for only 100 kids.

ìThere weremany issues and negligence in the hostel including overcrowding as over 200 inmates were admitted in the space of 100 inmates. Similarly, there was no proper ventilation and hygiene was not followed as the kids were living in unhealthy and unhygienic conditions. Another major issue was of malnourishment as most of the kids were found malnourished at the ashram,î a senior official said.

The team continued the check-up of the inmates till Wednesday evening.

Family members of one inmate get her discharged

Scared by the incident of deaths in the Ashram, family members of one of the inmates got her discharged from the ashram. She was taken back home by her family members after the incident.