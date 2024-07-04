MP Budget 2024-25: Efforts Made To Maintain Balance, More Than Rs 53,000 Cr To Be Spent On Infrastructure

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led government presented its first budget, highlighting the priorities, on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Jagdish Devda tried to maintain a balance in the budget. Nearly 43% of funds for the MP budget come from the Central Government; so it is kept in mind that the state follows the Centre’s priorities.

Instead of spending money on the new projects, the government decided to focus on the old ones. As the government has set aside the highest amount of money for infrastructure, it is clear that the government wants to increase capital expenditure.

More than Rs 53,000 crore will be spent on infrastructure. The BJP has focused on infrastructure since it came to power in 2003. Mohan Yadav, too, has maintained this tradition. Along with this, the government has tried to maintain a balance between religion and development.

The government also focused on development of infrastructure at religious places. The budget focuses on boosting tourism through religious places. The government has surprisingly given 38% of hike to the department of culture. Now, it is clear that the cultural activities will get a boost in the coming days.

By increasing budget for the Women and Child Welfare Department, the government indicated that the Ladli Behna Yojna would continue. There were doubts over the continuation of this scheme.

Nevertheless, the Ladli Behnas have to wait for financial assistance of Rs 3,000 a month till the next assembly election. There is no election in the coming days. So, the government kept away from announcing any freebies. A few schemes have been launched. But it has been kept in mind that a huge expense on these projects is avoided.