Admin Report 2023: Govt Jobs Emptying Out, State Govt Employees Decrease Every Year In MP

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The numbers of employees working in four major sectors of state government are decreasing very year. The state government has released the administrative report 2023 to this effect here on Wednesday.

The number of employees posted in public sector, corporation, board and semi-government institutes, urban local bodies, rural local bodies and special area development authority are deceasing.

In 2019, state public sector and semi-government institutes had 47,180 employees. In 2023, more than 9,500 employees decreased. In the same year, urban local bodies had 35,284 employees. Their number reduced to 30,927 in 2023. In 2019, rural local bodies had 5,635 employees. In 2023, there were 5,413 employees.

The number of employees posted in development authorities present in the different parts of the state stood at 866. In 2023, 688 remained in the office. The state has 5,90,550 permanent government employees. Among them, 4,26,664 are males and 1,63,886 are females, who are only 27.75% of total employees of the government.

Other status

Large numbers of employees are contractual, daily wagers and work-charge employees who are working in different state government departments. More than 1.18 lakh are contractual workers, 57,310 are daily wagers and 15,473 are work- charge employees. About 34,413 kotwars posted in villages are working in government departments.

Edu dept

School education department has largest number of employees followed by home/police, tribal welfare department, health department, revenue, forest, law and legislative, higher education department.

Govt employees

Bhopal, the capital of state, has largest number of government employees - 37,488. It is followed by Indore, Gwalior and Chhindwara.