 Admin Report 2023: Govt Jobs Emptying Out, State Govt Employees Decrease Every Year In MP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAdmin Report 2023: Govt Jobs Emptying Out, State Govt Employees Decrease Every Year In MP

Admin Report 2023: Govt Jobs Emptying Out, State Govt Employees Decrease Every Year In MP

The number of employees posted in public sector, corporation, board and semi-government institutes, urban local bodies, rural local bodies and special area development authority are deceasing

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 06:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic/ iStock

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The numbers of employees working in four major sectors of state government are decreasing very year. The state government has released the administrative report 2023 to this effect here on Wednesday.

The number of employees posted in public sector, corporation, board and semi-government institutes, urban local bodies, rural local bodies and special area development authority are deceasing.

In 2019, state public sector and semi-government institutes had 47,180 employees. In 2023, more than 9,500 employees decreased. In the same year, urban local bodies had 35,284 employees. Their number reduced to 30,927 in 2023. In 2019, rural local bodies had 5,635 employees. In 2023, there were 5,413 employees.

Read Also
MP Anti-Drug Operation: 13 Peddlers Caught, 6,840 Kg Drugs Seized In State-Wide Crackdown
article-image

The number of employees posted in development authorities present in the different parts of the state stood at 866. In 2023, 688 remained in the office. The state has 5,90,550 permanent government employees. Among them, 4,26,664 are males and 1,63,886 are females, who are only 27.75% of total employees of the government.

Other status

Large numbers of employees are contractual, daily wagers and work-charge employees who are working in different state government departments. More than 1.18 lakh are contractual workers, 57,310 are daily wagers and 15,473 are work- charge employees. About 34,413 kotwars posted in villages are working in government departments.

Read Also
MP Budget Session: Focus On Infrastructure, Hindutva To Be Evident In State Budget
article-image

Edu dept

School education department has largest number of employees followed by home/police, tribal welfare department, health department, revenue, forest, law and legislative, higher education department.

Govt employees

Bhopal, the capital of state, has largest number of government employees - 37,488. It is followed by Indore, Gwalior and Chhindwara.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Post Hathras, Shastri Tells Devotees Not To Visit Bageshwar On His B'day

Madhya Pradesh: Post Hathras, Shastri Tells Devotees Not To Visit Bageshwar On His B'day

Madhya Pradesh: Budget Size To Double In Five Years, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh: Budget Size To Double In Five Years, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP Budget 2024-25: Efforts Made To Maintain Balance, More Than Rs 53,000 Cr To Be Spent On...

MP Budget 2024-25: Efforts Made To Maintain Balance, More Than Rs 53,000 Cr To Be Spent On...

Admin Report 2023: Govt Jobs Emptying Out, State Govt Employees Decrease Every Year In MP

Admin Report 2023: Govt Jobs Emptying Out, State Govt Employees Decrease Every Year In MP

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2024-25: FM Jagdish Devda Presents Budget Of Rs 3,65,067 Cr, Focus On Infra,...

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2024-25: FM Jagdish Devda Presents Budget Of Rs 3,65,067 Cr, Focus On Infra,...