MP Budget Session: Focus On Infrastructure, Hindutva To Be Evident In State Budget

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is going to present budget on Wednesday. The government is avoiding inclusion of the expensive projects in the Rs 3-lakh-crore budget.

As far as the new schemes are concerned, the government will bring such projects as do not require much expenses. In its election manifesto, the BJP announced that if the party came to power, it would build houses for Ladli Behnas. Every woman, registered under Ladli Behna Yojna, has been waiting for a house since the announcement made by the party.

According to sources, the scheme may be linked with the ongoing housing project. Along with this, the provision for Rs 1250 a month, being given to each woman under Ladli Behna scheme, will be made in the budget. The budget will focus on infrastructure. According to sources, provisions are being made for spending Rs 70,000 crore on infrastructure.

The religious places are also included in the budget. The government will increase financial aid for cowsheds where cattle are housed. The government will also focus on construction of cowsheds.

Along with this, fund is being provided for construction of Ram Van Gaman Path and for development of the places related to Lord Krishna. Funds are also being provided for development of religious places.

The government is also planning to encourage religious tourism for which it is making provisions for funds in the budget.

The budget will focus on PM Excellence College and CM Excellence School. The government plans to make provision for funds for construction of hospital buildings.