MP Anti-Drug Operation: 13 Peddlers Caught, 6,840 Kg Drugs Seized In State-Wide Crackdown

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on the narcotics trade, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Madhya Pradesh unit seized an enormous quantity of drugs in nine different cases throughout June.

The CBN's diligent efforts led to the confiscation of 6833.41 kilograms of poppy husk (doda chura), 6.57 kilograms of opium, 47 grams of MD powder, 90,000 alprazolam tablets, and the capture of 13 individuals.

Additionally, authorities seized a truck, three cars, a pickup, a van, three motorcycles, and a trolley, all linked to these narcotics businesses. The CBN's coordinated actions spanned across Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Ujjain.

As disclosed in a press release issued by the department on Tuesday, the first significant seizure occurred on June 25-26, when CBN officers from Mandsaur intercepted a Maruti Omni van and a Bajaj Platina motorcycle. They discovered 193.500 kg of poppy husk in ten plastic bags near Magra (wasteland) opposite Napakheda Balaji Temple, tehsil Malhargarh, district Mandsaur, on Sanjit-Mandsaur Road.

Cases in June 2024

June 25: CBN team intercepted a Renault Triber car near Gumanpura Choraha, Uchnar Khurdvillage, Kapasantehsil of Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan and 47 grams of MD powder and arrested one individual.

June 21: Intercepted a truck at Sikandratoll plaza on Jaipur-Agra Highway, Dausa district, Rajasthan, and seized 3927.350 kilograms of poppy straw from 259 plastic bags.

June 21: Recovered 198.600 kilograms of poppy straw powder from hidden compartments in the car's roof and floor. One person was apprehended in this case.

June 20: Intercepted a motorcycle on Javi-Thadoli Road, Javi village in Neemuch district seizing 2.270 kilograms of opium and arresting one individual.

June 19: Intercepted two individuals traveling by bus near Silehgarh village, Silehgarh-Bhawanimandi road, Pachpahar tehsil of Jhalawar district in Rajasthan recovering 3.050 kilograms of opium and 8.5 kilograms of unlicensed CPS poppy straw.

June 14: CBN officers from Jaora-I division intercepted a pick-up at Mandana toll plaza, Ladpura tehsil in Kota district of Rajasthan and recovered 172.860 kilograms of poppy straw, including 71.570 kilograms of unlicensed poppy straw, and arrested one person.

June 14: CBN officers from Neemuch-I division seized 414 kilograms of poppy straw from a suspicious enclosure in Laxmipura village of Nimbahera tehsil in Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan, arresting one individual.

June 10: A team from CBN Ujjain intercepted a motorcycle on AB Road near Sarangpur overbridge in Rajgarh district, recovering 90,000 alprazolam tablets and arresting two persons.

June 2: CBN officers from Neemuch searched a suspicious house in Amba village that falls under Suwasra tehsil of Mandsaur district seizing 1918.600 kilograms of poppy straw and 1.250 kilograms of opium, and arresting one individual.