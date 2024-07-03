 MP: Gwalior Man Arrested For Derogatory Social Media Post Against Former Minister Imarti Devi
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a case involving a derogatory social media post against former minister Imarti Devi, the police have registered a case under the IT Act and other sections and arrested a young man. The case was filed at Dabra City Police Station.

According to information, Lalla Batham, a resident of the Meat Market area in Dabra, made an objectionable post against former minister Imarti Devi on his Facebook account. He also used offensive language against a particular community.

City Police Station in-Charge Yashwant Goyal stated that a complaint was received from former minister Imarti Devi regarding the disrespectful post on social media. Based on this, a case was registered against Lalla Batham under the IT Act and other sections, and he has been arrested and sent to jail.

The matter went viral on social media, catching the attention of former minister Imarti Devi, who then filed a complaint at the City Police Station. Acting on the complaint, the Dabra City police registered a case against Lalla Batham under sections related to outraging a woman's modesty, the SC/ST Act, and the IT Act. He was arrested from the market based on a tip-off.

Two cases in a day!

In connection with this incident, another case was registered at the Rural Police Station by Dinesh, son of Ramhet Jatav, a 31-year-old resident of New Basti Amarpura, for offensive comments made against a particular community.

