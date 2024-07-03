VIDEO: BJP's Imarti Devi Slams ‘Biased’ Treatment Of Police, Alleges Only VIPs Get Swift Response

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): BJP former minister Imarti Devi slammed police personnel in front of police officials and a judge. She accused the police of not taking cognisance of complaints of poor people and delaying their FIR. Imarti Devi alleged that while the police assure that they will look into matters, no investigation actually takes place at the police station.

She further claimed that when influential people like her arrive, FIRs are swiftly registered under any sections, but ordinary people without such influence receive neither attention at hospitals nor at police stations.

A video of her giving the speech has surfaced on the social media platform X (Twitter).

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Former Minister Imarti Devi Accuses Police Of Failing To Properly Investigate Cases, Claims That Only Influential People Receive Swift Action #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/GxxhMq39PC — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 3, 2024

During her monologue, Imarti Devi emphasized her honesty, stating, "I never lie. There are six police stations in my area. If anyone can prove that I have ever called a police officer, TI, or SDOP for someone, I will quit politics."

The event was attended by Civil Judge Sanjay Gupta, who was present when Imarti Devi made these remarks. She highlighted that many people are falsely implicated in significant cases from these police stations and, in such situations, if the police cannot deliver justice, she urged the judge to intervene and provide justice.