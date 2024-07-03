 MP Shocker: After Fishes, Six Buffaloes Die In Morena Due To Consumption Of Polluted Water From Factory
According to sources, a factory by the name RP Overseas Pvt. Ltd. has been dumping its toxic and chemical waste into the nearby the pits.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters witnessed a tragic site at National Highway 44, in Morena as six dead buffaloes laid on road on Wednesday morning. The buffaloes, belonging to a local farmer died due to consumption of contaminated water.

According to sources, a private factory has been dumping its toxic and chemical waste into the nearby the pits. These pits are usually used by cattle to drink and bathe, causing serious problems to the same.

It’s once again when innocent animals are paying for humans’ cruel deeds. Recently, thousands of fishes also died in Kunwari river in Morena due to contaminated water.

The villagers allege that the factory continues to operate with the connivance of the Pollution Control Board, despite the evident harmful effects of the chemical-laden water and smoke.

According to information, the factory management has been disposing of contaminated water into pits near the Asan River using tankers. It is from one such pit that the buffaloes drank the polluted water, leading to their death.

Second incident in last four days

This incident comes just four days after thousands of fish were found dead in the Kunwari River due to chemical discharge from another fcatory. The repeated occurrences of such incidents raise serious concerns about environmental safety and the health of local residents.

